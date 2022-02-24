Oppo Find X5 launch set for today: Livestream link, expected specifications

Oppo Find X5 series with Hasselblad cameras and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will launch today. Oppo is hosting a livestream for the event, and the new phones will also be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 which is taking place in Barcelona. MWC 2022 officially opens on February 28, though companies typically announce products a few days ahead. Here’s everything we know:

Oppo Find X5 series: Livestream timing, link

Oppo Find X5 series’ livestream event starts at 4.30 pm India. You can follow the livestream link below. There’s no word on when this phone will launch in the Indian market. Today’s launch event is focu

Oppo Find X5 series: Expected specifications

Oppo has confirmed that the premium version in the Find X5 series will run the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has posted a tweet confirming this as well. Two phones are expected: the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5. It will also come with Hasselblad cameras, and the company had announced the partnership earlier.

Oppo will also use its own Neural Processing Unit called the MariSilicion on the upcoming phones. This will also improve the camera experience for 4K videos and night photos. The Find X5 variant will likely run a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

According to earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will have a 50MP+50MP+13MP rear camera and the phone’s display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. This will be a 6.7-inch-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 2K display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass for added protection and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The battery is expected to be 5000 mAh on the Oppo Find X5 Pro variant.