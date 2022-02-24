scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Oppo Find X5 launch set for today: Livestream link, expected specifications

Oppo Find X5 series with Hasselblad cameras and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will launch today.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 12:04:12 pm
Oppo Find X5, Oppo Find X5 livestream, Oppo Find X5 event, Oppo Find X5 launchOppo Find X5 is launching today at 4.30 pm IST.

Oppo Find X5 series with Hasselblad cameras and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will launch today. Oppo is hosting a livestream for the event, and the new phones will also be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 which is taking place in Barcelona. MWC 2022 officially opens on February 28, though companies typically announce products a few days ahead. Here’s everything we know:

Oppo Find X5 series: Livestream timing, link

Oppo Find X5 series’ livestream event starts at 4.30 pm India. You can follow the livestream link below. There’s no word on when this phone will launch in the Indian market. Today’s launch event is focu

Oppo Find X5 series: Expected specifications

Oppo has confirmed that the premium version in the Find X5 series will run the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company has posted a tweet confirming this as well. Two phones are expected: the Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5. It will also come with Hasselblad cameras, and the company had announced the partnership earlier.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Oppo will also use its own Neural Processing Unit called the MariSilicion on the upcoming phones. This will also improve the camera experience for 4K videos and night photos. The Find X5 variant will likely run a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

According to earlier leaks, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will have a 50MP+50MP+13MP rear camera and the phone’s display will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. This will be a 6.7-inch-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 2K display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass for added protection and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The battery is expected to be 5000 mAh on the Oppo Find X5 Pro variant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement