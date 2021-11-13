Oppo Find X4 to launch with 125W fast charging support

Oppo is already known to introduce the fastest charging tech available in the market today. Now as per a recent report by the popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Oppo Find X4 smartphone will come with support for 125W fast charging. If this is indeed true, the Oppo Find X4 will be the company’s first smartphone to come with support for the tech.

Oppo Find X4 will be the successor to the company’s Find X3 flagship that the company released earlier this year in select markets.

Apart from the 125 fast charging information, we do not know anything else about the Oppo Find X4 as of now. To recall, Oppo had not launched the Oppo X3 in India, so it is unclear whether the company is planning to launch its upcoming flagship in the country.

Must Read | Oppo 125W SuperVOOC flash charge has 5 layers of protection – how the tech works

Additionally, the X4 and X4 Pro will not be the only smartphones in the Oppo/OnePlus/Realme catalog to get support for the fast charging tech in 2022.

Realme has now revealed that the company will be introducing the 12 to its devices as well. The Realme GT2 Pro is expected to get the technology.

Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to get support for 125W charging, as well as the Oppo Reno8 Pro. Another Oppo device in the company’s N-branded portfolio is expected to get 125W charging. All of these smartphones are expected to release during the first half of 2022.