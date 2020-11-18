OPPO Find X3 will support true 10-bit colour from camera to display when it launches in 2021

Oppo Color Management System.

Oppo’s upcoming Find X3 smartphone will support true 10-bit colour right from the moment of image capture to display, as the company will be implementing a completely new “Full-path Color Management System”. A 10-bit colour system is capable of showing more than one billion colour combinations, and typically results in a more accurate depiction of colours on a screen, when compared to a regular 8-bit screen. Last year, Oppo had shown off a higher 10-bit display on the Oppo Find X2, and the Find X3 will build on that further, though in Find X2’s case it was not a true native 10-bit display. Most regular smartphones have an 8-bit screen.

With the Find X3, Oppo will deploy a true 10-bit display system. The company is calling this as the “very first Android color management system,” which will support the full DCI-P3 wide gamut and 10-bit colour depth from “capture, storage, and display.” What this means is that for users it will result in much more accurate colour reproduction, right from the point of photo and video capture to viewing that content on the display.

Compared to a standard 8-bit screen, which is what most phones offer, a 10-bit display can show billions of colour combinations. Oppo says this new system is an “end-to-end solution,” which covers all aspects from image taking to computation, encoding, decoding, storage and finally display.

Further, the Find X3 will support the High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) images with 10-bit high colour depth and the DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Oppo says their own R&D engineering team used algorithms in areas such as “distortion correction, multi-frame noise reduction and perceptual extreme super-resolution” in order to create this system.

It also claims that the 10-bit colour depth further improves gradient to enhance the quality of visual content during creation and post-editing. The HEIF format also requires much less space, 50 percent less compared to a traditional JPEG. The HEIF format will give users more creative freedom, claims Oppo.

Oppo also announced its X 2021 concept phone yesterday, which will have a rollable display, that can range from 6.7-inches to 7.4-inches in terms of width, depending on the user preference.

