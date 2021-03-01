Oppo Find X3 series launch set for March 11: Here’s what to expect

Oppo is set to hold its launch event for the Oppo Find X3 series on March 11, the company announced today. The poster shared by Oppo on Twitter reveals that the livestream event will begin at 5:00 PM IST. This is likely to be a global unveiling but there is no word regarding whether it will be available to the rest of the world at the same time as China or not.

The display of the phone will be on focus as the Oppo Find X3 series poster mentions “Awaken Colour” and shows a hint of what the flagship’s display could be. There is also a bend in the display of the teaser poster which may be an indication of the company’s bendable display.

Rumour has it that the flagship phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The Pro variant will have up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. The leaked design of the phone by 91Mobiles shows a quad-camera setup on the back. It has three large sensors placed in a manner similar to iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, it has a small sensor as well that is expected to be a 3MP macro camera with up to 25x zoom. It can have two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 cameras and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Other leaks suggest that it will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging support. The leaks haven’t revealed the speed of wireless charging yet.

On the other hand, the vanilla Oppo Find X3 will sport a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a Full HD+ screen with a high refresh rate. Oppo is also expected to introduce two more phones in the lineup named Oppo X3 Lite and Oppo X3 Neo. If launched, these phones are likely to be rebadged versions of Reno 5 Pro+ and Reno Pro 5G. So far, there are no leaks about the pricing of the devices in the series.