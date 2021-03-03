Oppo Find X3 Pro to launch on March 11; Here’s what to expect

The Oppo Find X3 Pro launch will be live streamed on the brand's YouTube channel.

Oppo is launching its next flagship phone, the Find X3 Pro globally on March 11. The phone will succeed the Oppo Find X2 Pro from last year. Ahead of the launch, the brand has shared a few specifications of the upcoming phone, including the fact that the device will be the world’s first to feature one billion colours.

While there is no word on a vanilla Oppo Find X3 yet, it seems the Pro version will be the only phone launching on March 11. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X3 Pro ahead of the launch.

Oppo Find X3 Pro confirmed specifications

Oppo has shared that the Find X3 Pro will feature a new 10-bit Full-path Colour Management System that will offer colours that are “true-to-life, evocative, rich visual experiences, from capture to encoding, storage, decoding and display”.

The flagship Find X3 Pro will also sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and hence, will be 5G enabled. Oppo has also revealed that the phone will come with an HDR-certified display with high refresh rate support.

Expected specifications

A recent leak suggests that the Oppo Find X3 Pro could run Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2. It may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification.

Under the hood, we could see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is unclear if we will see multiple storage variants of the phone.

For the camera, we could be looking at a 50MP (F/1.8) primary sensor, along with another 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP periscope lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is expected to sport a single 32MP camera.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro may also come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Since it could feature an AMOLED screen, the likelihood of an in-display fingerprint sensor is also high. Other expected specifications include a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.2 support, NFC, and IP68 certification against the elements.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will launch on March 11 at 6:30 am ET (5 pm IST). The launch will be streamed live on the brand’s YouTube channel.