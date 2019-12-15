Oppo Find X2 to come with Snapdragon 865, Sony’s new image sensor

The Find X2 will be pitched against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 when the premium phone launches early next year. The Find X2 will be pitched against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 when the premium phone launches early next year.

Chinese phone maker Oppo is gearing up for the release of a new flagship in the first quarter of 2020, recent reports suggest. During its Innovation Day in Shenzhen last week, Oppo reportedly revealed that the Find X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor along with 5G support. The company is expected to launch the Find X2 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.

Although Oppo is silent on the full specifications of the device, the company apparently hinted at the phone’s camera and display. According to an Engadget report, the Find X2 will have faster and more accurate autofocus (AF), thanks to a new Sony camera sensor.

Traditionally, regular phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) on most smartphones works by detecting pattern changes. In case of the Find X2, Oppo promises something called “All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF”, which detects pattern changes in virtual and horizontal directions. Simply said, this technique will enable faster focusing and better low-light performance.

Beyond an improved camera, Oppo Find X2 is said to come with a display with an improved refresh rate. It is also possible to see the high-end smartphone getting an ultra-fast 65W fast charging support. We can also expect the upcoming device to feature an under-screen selfie camera. Back in June, Oppo demonstrated an under-screen selfie camera on a prototype smartphone.

Oppo, even though a well-known name in the smartphone market, is yet to find similar success in the top-end of the phone segment. The company predominantly sells its high-end smartphones in China, India and Europe. The Find X2 will be pitched against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11 and Huawei P40 when the premium phone launches early next year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd