Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Is it worth spending over Rs 10,000 for Oppo?

Oppo has just launched its flagship smartphone, Find X2, in India. The device is quite impressive in terms of specifications and will be taking on flagship competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 and more in the country. When put side by side to the recently launched OnePlus 8, both the devices do not have much differentiation in terms of specifications apart from the looks and a few key specifications. Let’s take a look at how the new Oppo Find X2 compares with the OnePlus 8 in terms of specifications.

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Price

Oppo Find X2 will be made available in the sole 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 64,990 in India. It will be made available Black (Ceramic) and Ocean Green (Glass) colour options. The company has not revealed the sale details of the device as of now.

OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is currently available on Amazon and via the company’s official website for consumers to purchase.

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Design and display

Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved edges. On the back, it features a camera module on the top right corner and has Oppo branding below. Its buttons are a bit recessed to give a feel of a uniform device. It comes with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

OnePlus 8 looks similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro without the pop-up camera sensor. It features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Just like the Oppo Find X2 it comes with a hole-punch display, which is curved from the edges. On the back it features a triple camera module, which is centred and aligned vertically. OnePlus 8 does not feature an IP rating.

Both the devices come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Processor

Both the devices are flagships of their respective companies. Due to which they are powered by the best in class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. This on paper would make both the devices perform similarly, however, in most cases that’s not what the end product is, instead, real-life performance differs on the basis of software optimisations and RAM management. Both the devices support 5G networks.

Both the devices run Google’s Android 10 operating system with their respective ColorOS 7.1 and OxygenOS 10 skins on top.

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Cameras

Oppo Find X2 features a triple camera array on the back consisting of a 48MP primary wide angle sensor paired with a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 13MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus 8 also features a triple camera setup on the back, which consists of a 48MP wide angle sensor with support for OIS paired with a 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Oppo Find X2 vs OnePlus 8: Battery

The new Oppo Find X2 features a 4,200mAh battery which was achieved by the company by using two connected cells of 2,100mAh capacity. It comes with support for the company’s own 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology, with which it claims to get fully charged within 38 minutes.

OnePlus 8 is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charge technology.

