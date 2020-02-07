Oppo Find X2 launch on Feb 22: Everything we know about the phone

Oppo Find X2 will sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo Find X2 will sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Oppo has issued invites for the launch event of its Find X2 smartphone. The event will take place on February 22 in Barcelona just ahead of MWC 2020. This will be the successor to 2018’s Find X, which came with a motorised pop-up camera mechanism and a full-screen display.

The upcoming Oppo X2 is expected to come with a 120Hz QHD+ display, Snapdragon 865 processor, custom M1 co-processor and an under the display front camera to name a few. Today we will be recapitulating everything we know about the upcoming device.

According to earlier reports, the Oppo Find X2 will sport a 6.5-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Oppo vice president and president of global sales Alen Wu has already confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

It is also being said that the X2 will come with support for the company’s upcoming 65W Super VOOC fast charging technology. Apart from this, some reports also state that the device will feature 50W wireless fast charging also.

The Oppo Find X was one of the first smartphones to implement a motorised pop-up selfie camera. So we expect some innovation in this department from the company. Earlier reports state that the device will come with an under the display camera, however, on the other hand, Oppo vice president and president of global marketing Brian Shen has said that an under-screen camera in Find X2 is “unlikely”, due to the “obstacles of making a smartphone mass production ready.” We will have to wait a bit more to get clarity on what Oppo does with the Find X2’s camera.

Apart from this, it is being expected that the rear camera module will consist of a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, which will come with omni-directional autofocus paired with a secondary IMX708 sensor, an ultrawide sensor and a 13MP telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom.

