Oppo Find X2 global launch on March 6: What to expect

Oppo Find X2 will launch on March 6, 2020. (Image: Oppo Find X) Oppo Find X2 will launch on March 6, 2020. (Image: Oppo Find X)

Oppo today announced that it will launch its 5G-flagship Find X2 series via an online launch event. The global launch will take place next month on March 6, 2020, and will be streamed on its official YouTube channel (embedded below). The series is expected to include the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro smartphones.

The Find X2 series was initially scheduled to launch on February 22 during the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 in Barcelona. However, since the event was cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak, the lineup is now being launched online. Earlier, Sony unveiled its Xperia 1 Mark II and Xperia 10 Mark II devices via an online event.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X2 series will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5G flagship chip Snapdragon 865, which supports SA/NSA dual-module network. The chipset already powers a number of flagship devices from different manufacturers that came out in 2020.

Yesterday, Realme launched India’s first 5G smartphone Realme X50 Pro, which features the same Snapdragon 865 processor. Today, iQOO also launched its iQOO 3 5G smartphone in India that also draws power from the SD 865 paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

Oppo Find X2 specifications

Oppo has not revealed much about the upcoming Find X2 series but it said that it will feature the most advanced screen OPPO has developed to date, with emphasis on resolution, screen refresh rate, colour, and high dynamic range. However, Oppo’s VP of Global Marketing, Brian Shen revealed in a tweet that the Find X2 series will feature a 3K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Additionally, Oppo said that the Find X2 Pro will be equipped with a customized flagship image sensor and will feature OPPO’s most advanced photography technologies to date. Earlier reports suggest that the upcoming device from Oppo will feature a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor at the back and a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor at the front. The first Find X phone from Oppo came in 2018 with a pop-up selfie camera and the series did not see a successor since then.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd