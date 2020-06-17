Oppo Find X2 series price starts at Rs 64,990 : Top features of OnePlus 8 series rival

Here’s a list of everything you need to know about the new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. (Image: Oppo) Here’s a list of everything you need to know about the new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. (Image: Oppo)

Oppo has finally launched its Find X2, Find X2 Pro smartphones in India. Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the sole 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean Green (Glass) colour options.The company has not revealed the price of its Find X2 Pro and will be doing so at a later date. It also did not reveal when both the devices will be made available for sale in India.

Key features of the Find X2 series include a 120Hz Ultra Vision display, 12GB RAM, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. To recall, both these devices were launched in the international markets back in March this year.

Here’s a list of everything you need to know about the new Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro.

Oppo Find X2

* Oppo Find X2 sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3,168×1,440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

* It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM/256GB internal storage. It also comes with 5G support.

* The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.1 skin on top.

* It consists of two connected cells of 2,100mAh, bringing the total capacity of the battery to 4,200mAh. The device supports the company’s own 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

* The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 13MP tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor to take selfies.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

* Oppo Find X2 Pro also sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3,168×1,440 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

* It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB RAM. However, it comes with 512GB of internal storage instead of 256GB.

* It runs the company’s own ColorOS 7.1 skin on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system. The device supports 5G networks.

* All of this is backed by a 4,260mAh battery, which consists of two connected battery cells of 2,130mAh capacity each. It also supports the company’s own 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge fast charging technology.

* It also sports a triple camera setup on the back, however, the modules are a bit different. It features a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 48MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

* Oppo Find X2 Pro comes with a periscope-style camera setup, which enables it to take photos with 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom.

* It features a 32MP sensor on the front to take selfies.

