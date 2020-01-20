Oppo Find X2 could feature 120Hz display, launch expected at MWC 2020

It’s believed that the Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 3162×1440 pixel curved OLED panel. It’s believed that the Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 3162×1440 pixel curved OLED panel.

Oppo is expected to launch the Find X2 flagship smartphone at MWC 2020, but new details about the device keep coming. And today, it appears that the phone’s display size and resolution have leaked online.

The information comes from Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, where a user posted some details about the Find X2’s display. It’s believed that the Find X2 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 3162×1440 pixel curved OLED panel. Perhaps the highlight of the phone will be a 120Hz panel. A 120Hz display will be an upgrade over the Find X, which had a display refresh rate of 60Hz.

It makes sense for Oppo to consider a 120Hz panel for the Find X2. A number of smartphone makers are planning to launch new flagships with high refresh rate displays. For example, OnePlus has already confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, likely to be called the OnePlus 8 Pro, a 120Hz display. Samsung is another company that is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S20 Ultra with a 120Hz screen.

Of course, it’s too early to tell whether these leaks are accurate or not. However, more and more reports are indicating that Find X2 will on par with the top smartphones of 2020. Oppo will certainly use the Snapdragon 865 processor, at least four cameras on the rear, bigger battery, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

If reports have anything to go by, Oppo will launch the Find X2 at MWC 2020. The press event is expected to happen on February 22 in Barcelona.

