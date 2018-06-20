Oppo Find X with three pop-up cameras, truly bezel-less display launched: Price, specifications

Oppo Find X with motorised camera module, 6.4-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display launched for a price starting at Euro 999 (around Rs 78,730) Oppo Find X with motorised camera module, 6.4-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display launched for a price starting at Euro 999 (around Rs 78,730)

OPPO FIND X LAUNCH: Oppo, the brand known for bringing selfie-focused smartphones, has launched its flagship model for the year, Oppo Find X, in Paris. The new Oppo Find X is an all-screen truly bezel-less smartphone that comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent.

While the handset looks enticing, courtesy of its unique design, the real attraction of Oppo’s flagship model is its camera system. Unlike many Android OEMs that have begun embracing the notch-style display, Oppo has pushed the envelope with a motorised slider at the top that comes out while launching the front or rear camera. This slide out module houses a 25MP camera and 3D facial recognition sensors up front. At the back, it features a dual camera setup having a 20MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo Find X flaunts a tall 6.4-inch dual curved edge-to-edge AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone looks quite similar to Samsung flagship phone Galaxy S9 which also flaunts a curved Infinity edge display. Underneath its elegant glass body sits Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with massive 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Oppo Find X has a motorised slider at the top that retracts while launching the front or rear camera Oppo Find X has a motorised slider at the top that retracts while launching the front or rear camera

Also Read | Oppo Find X comes with motorised camera module and it is no surprise

On the software, the new Oppo smartphone runs proprietary ColorOS 5.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo has confirmed that the handset will get the Android P developer preview. Oppo Find X does not come with a fingerprint scanner and the phone instead relies on 3D facial unlock authentication. Oppo Find X facial recognition uses 15,000 dots to map a face which is further supported by flood illuminator, IR camera, proximity sensor, a dot projector and of course the front-facing camera. The stock camera app features Apple-like portrait mode and portrait lighting options. It also carries Huawei-inspired AI-enhanced object and scene detection feature that tweaks camera settings automatically.

Similar to a few flagship smartphones that debuted this year, Oppo Find X does not offer 3.5mm audio jack. The phone does not have IP rating water and dust resistance and wireless charging support either. It comes with a 3730mAh battery and supports Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo has announced its latest flagship smartphone at a price of Euro 999 (around Rs 78,730) for the 256GB version. The Chinese OEM has also launched a special Lamborgini edition of the phone, which will come at an expensive price tag of Euro 1699 (roughly Rs 1,33,880). The special edition comes with engraved logo and offers 512GB of RAM and Super VOOC fast charging. While Oppo devices previously were only limited to the Asian market, the new Find X will sell globally including Europe and North America in August.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd