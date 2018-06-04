Oppo Find X specifications, press renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo Find X will be answer to the iPhone X and Mi 8. (Image credit: Oppo India/Twitter) Oppo Find X will be answer to the iPhone X and Mi 8. (Image credit: Oppo India/Twitter)

New renders of the Oppo Find X have surfaced, giving us a more realistic look at the upcoming flagship smartphone. The leaker known as SlashLeaks tweeted out a full image that shows off the Find X’s back and sides. From what we are seeing, the phone will feature an iPhone X-like notch above the screen and a dual-camera setup on the back.

The rumour mill is churning around the Oppo Find X, and this time it’s whispering that the smartphone will answer to the iPhone X and Mi 8. The leaked render of the Find X shows a front and back of the handset with a dotted pattern. A closer look at the render also reveals a missing fingerprint scanner, which many believe will reside under the display, similar to the Vivo X21. Of course, these leaked renders are just a rumour for now, even if they do line up with what we believe Oppo will announce in the coming days.

Separately, the specifications of the Oppo Find X have surfaced on China’s social-media platform Weibo. Based on the information, the phone may feature a 6.42-inch “full screen” QHD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Find X will pack a 4000mAh battery and is likely to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. Many claim the Oppo Find X will be the third smartphone in the world to come with a 3D facial scanning feature, similar to the iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Oppo has already confirmed via Twitter that it will launch the Find X soon in the market, but is yet to share more information about the device. Oppo Find X will be the company’s first flagship smartphone to be released since the Find 7, which was announced back in March 2014.

