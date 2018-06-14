Oppo Find X specifications leaked ahead of June 19 launch, to feature 6.43-inch display

Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Oppo’s upcoming flagship Find X has surfaced in several leaks and teasers over the past few weeks. While previous leaks gave hints about design and hardware, a new online leak now reveals the entire specification list of the Oppo Find X smartphone.

The listing posted by a Twitter user by the name @IshanAgarwal24 reveals the supposed Oppo Find X processing hardware, camera sensor, screen size and other details. As per the listing, the Oppo Find X will come with a 6.43-inch display with a resolution of 2340 X 1080 pixels. The phone is said to have dual rear camera setup at the back carrying a 20MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support. Up front, it will have a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture for shooting selfies.

In terms of processing hardware, the Oppo Find X will feature Qualcomm’s latest high-end SoC, Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 for graphics. The phone is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 layered on top. Oppo’s own teaser posters in China have confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

As for the RAM/storage option, the listing shows Oppo Find X featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. However, the teaser posters have also indicated an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version for the Oppo Find X. While previous leaks suggested a 3645mAh battery under the hood, the new listing instead shows the device sporting a 3730mAh battery.

So, here are the full official specification of the Oppo Find X. A 25MP Selfie Camera, 20+16MP Cameras at the rear and a 6.4inch screen! All present in a not so big body!#Oppo#OppoFindX#FindX pic.twitter.com/qgWUNYl7kL — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) June 13, 2018

Reports earlier have suggested that the new Oppo Find X could have a display similar to the Vivo Nex, which was launched recently. The phone is expected to have in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the one seen on the Vivo handset.

Oppo in a teaser posted on Weibo revealed the Oppo Find X will have VOOC fast charging support. The company also confirmed some other aspects that include Oppo’s 5X Dual Camera Zoom system which is a periscope-style setup. The phone is expected to come with a 3D Light feature to scanning the face quite similar to the Apple Face ID.

Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The smartphone launch is scheduled for 8:45 CEST (12:15am IST). The company has not shared any details on whether it will introduce to other global markets including India.

