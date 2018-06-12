Oppo Find X to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 in Paris and here’s a look at the expected features. Oppo Find X will launch on June 19 in Paris and here’s a look at the expected features.

Oppo Find X is the flagship smartphone from the company, which will launch in Paris on June 19. Oppo has now shared new teasers on its Weibo page indicating the Find X smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. An image of the teaser poster was shared by GizmoChina.

Oppo has itself confirmed several features for the upcoming Find X smartphone. For starters, the Oppo Find X will come with a 5X dual camera zoom feature. Oppo has first showcased this at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February, 2017. The camera will use a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens for this combination on the Oppo Find X. Oppo claims the dual-camera module is only 5.7mm thick, and 10 per cent thinner than a traditional 2x optical zoom lens.

Oppo Find X will also come with Super VOOC technology from the company. The company claims a 2500 mAh battery will be charged within 15 minutes with Super VOOC. This is Oppo’s own fast charging tech, and we will have to see what battery the Find X will sport.

It also looks like Oppo Find will come with 3D technology for face recognition AR, gaming, etc. The company has also hinted the Oppo Find X could be the first smartphone in the world to support the next-generation 5G technology for internet connectivity.

Oppo Find X was also spotted on China’s TENAA certification website. According to the specifications revealed on TENAA, the phone will have a 3645mAh battery, 20MP + 16MP dual-rear cameras, and a 25MP front camera. The Oppo Find X have dimensions of 156.7 x 74.3 x 9.4mm and 6.4-inch AMOLED display, according to the leaked specifications.

Oppo Find was one of the flagship series from the company, and the Find X will mark the return of the same after a gap of nearly four years. It remains to be seen if Oppo Find X will eventually make its way to the Indian market or not.

