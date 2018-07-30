Oppo Find X pre-order opens up on Flipkart; sale begins on August 4

The Oppo Find X will go on sale from August 4 as a Flipkart exclusive. The Oppo Find X will go on sale from August 4 as a Flipkart exclusive.

Oppo Find X is now available for pre-orders on Flipkart. The latest Oppo device will be made available for sale from August 4, and is an exclusive on the e-commerce platform. Priced at Rs 59,990, Find X will be available in two colour options: Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue. The phone had been launched in India earlier this month, and is famous for its retractable camera module.

As part of pre-oder benefits, Flipkart shoppers will receive a gift voucher worth Rs 3,000 on booking the Find X. The pre-order features an exchange offer, that will give benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holder will be eligible for an extra 5 per cent off on the Find X pre-order.

Featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Find X is Oppo’s truly bezel-less phone, with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. Designed with an all-glass body, this phone runs ColorOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo Find X runs the Snapdragon 845 processor, and comes with a 3730mAh battery that gets VOOC Fast Charging support.

The Oppo flagship smartphone sports 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The company had announced at the time of launch that Find X will also support the Android P beta. It comes with 3D facial recognition technology, that helps in Face Unlock, and across camera modes.

The camera module on Find X features a 20MP+16MP dual-rear camera configuration, which is horizontally stacked, and a 25MP selfie lens. The mechanical module opens when a user operates the camera app, which launches the cameras into operation within 0.5 seconds, as per Oppo. Connectivity options include 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G connectivity, and a 3.5mm type-C USB port. Sensors on this phone include Accelerometer, gyro, proximity and ambient light sensors.

