Oppo Find X global launch set for today: Live stream time, how to watch, specifications, and more

Oppo will launch its flagship Find X flagship smartphone in Paris on June 19. The Find X is the first premium phone from the company after the Find 7 device, which was released in 2014. The high-end smartphone is expected to come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent, the 5x dual camera zoom it debuted at MWC 2017, and its custom fast charging tech that can fully charge a 2,500mAh battery in 15 minutes. Oppo Find X will be pitched as the super-premium smartphone to take on the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Huawei P20 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X, including its specifications, features, pricing details, and much more.

Oppo Find X global launch: When is it and where is it?

Oppo Find X will make its global debut on June 19. The Chinese company has planned an event at the Louvre in Paris on 19 June, where the flagship phone will be showcased for the first time. The event starts at 20:45 Paris time (12:15AM India Standard Time, June 20) on Monday, June 19.

Oppo Find X global launch: How to watch the live stream?

Oppo will allow users to watch the live unveiling of the Find X from the comfort of the couch. The company has created a dedicated events website that will break down all announcements it plans to share later today. Users have to visit Oppo’s official website to catch the live launch event.

Oppo Find X global launch: What to expect?

The Find series is making back after a long gap of four years and as expected, Oppo is making sure its Find X gets all the desired attention. After all, this is going to be a flagship-level smartphone from the company. The Find X promises to be a forward-looking device with an all-screen front – and yes, there will be no notch.

A recent post on the company’s Weibo account (via GSMArena) suggests that the phone may have a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent, with negligible bezels. Technically, Oppo Find X beats the Vivo Nex, which has a 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Speculation is rife the Find X could with a pop-up selfie camera like the Vivo Nex, although this is just a speculation at the moment. Interestingly, the phone is also said to get two dual cameras on the back that are hidden by a sliding mechanism. Apparently, a brief trailer was shown in China’s CCTV1 last week that may seem to indicate that the Find X will implement a new design language. The phone is likely to launch in two colour options – Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.

The Playfuldroid report recently leaked that the Find X will feature a dual-camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary and a 20MP secondary camera. On the front, there’s a 25MP snapper. Evidently, the Find X may come with the 5x Dual Camera Zoom feature that Oppo showcased at the MWC in 2017.

Another intriguing technology that will be a part of the Oppo Find X is Super VOOC charging. The company claims that the super fast charging uses a new low voltage pulse algorithm, and can fully charge a 2,500mAh battery in 15 minutes.

As far as its specifications are concerned, Oppo Find X a 6.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Although the Find X’s price has not been leaked yet, it is expected to fetch a premium price. Expect the Find X to launch in India in the vicinity of Rs 50,000. In the meantime, let us know what you want to see from the Oppo Find X!

