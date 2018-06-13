Oppo Find X to sport a nearly edge-to-edge display like Vivo Nex?

Oppo Find X display could be nearly edge-to-edge without a notch on top, according to a new teaser. Oppo Find X display could be nearly edge-to-edge without a notch on top, according to a new teaser.

Oppo Find X could have a display similar to the just launched Vivo Nex, if one goes by the teasers shared on a social media. Vivo Nex, which launched in China, features a screen with a 91.24 per cent screen-to-body ratio, no notch on top, though it has a chin at the bottom. Vivo Nex has a 6.59-inch SAMOLED display, and it looks like Oppo Find X could sport something similar.

According to the Weibo teaser shared by Oppo Find X, the company could introduce a nearly edge-to-edge display as well, though whether the notch design disappears is something we will have to wait and see. Of course as we have seen in recent past, even teasers by companies should not be taken as official confirmation, because the device could look entirely different. However, both Oppo and Vivo are owned by the same parent company, which BBK Electronics from China, and thus it also explains the similarity in design and features.

With Oppo Find X, a TENAA listing showed the phone will come with a 6.4-inch display. Oppo is expected to introduce the in-display fingerprint scanner in the Find X as well. The Find X flagship will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for a high-end version.

OPPO Find X will launch on June 19 in Paris. The company has itself confirmed some key features of the flagship Find X smartphone. These will include a 5X zoom option on the rear camera, and Oppo Find X is expected to sport a 16MP+20MP combination. Oppo Find X will also come with a 3D Light feature to scanning the face, hinting at something similar to the Apple Face ID. Xiaomi’s Mi 8 Explorer Edition also introduced a similar Face recognition technology last month.

Oppo Find X could also be 5G ready when it launches, or at least that is what the company has indicated. The phone will also come with a new Super VOOC fast-charging technology, which will be capable of charging a 2500 mAh battery in just 15 minutes. Find X will be a flagship phone from the company and marks the return of the Find series. We will have to wait and if Oppo brings this phone to India, though the company’s India Twitter handle has also shared a teaser for the same.

