Oppo Find X comes with motorised camera module and it is no surprise

Oppo has unveiled its Find X, a smartphone with a retractable camera. Yes, the Oppo Find X with a motorised slide-out camera module. With this motorised module Oppo has been able to achieve an edge-to-edge display without a notch on top or a chin below. Priced at £999, the phone will start shipping across the world in August.

In fact, it is no surprise that Oppo has come up with this innovation for the camera. A few years back the company had launched the Oppo N1 with a rotatable camera and had followed it up with at least one other model with a similar camera module. However, the motorised module could be a concern for some users who would want to see how extreme weather and dust — as is the case in India — as well as fall damage impact the module. However, Oppo is claiming that the phone has undergone durability tests and the retractable module actually protects the camera.

The Oppo Find X camera is unique in other ways too. It has a 25MP front facing camera and 3D facial scanning on the selfie side and a 16+20MP dual camera system in the rear. As soon as you exit the camera app the camera module retracts back into the chassis of the phone. The module also houses a couple of sensors which help enhance the selfie with a new 3D lighting technique.

Incidentally, just recently Vivo launched the Nex which also has a retractable camera module. However, the Vivo Nex slide-out camera works only for selfies as the rear camera is fixed to the back panel.

The Oppo FInd X is fairly large with a 6.4-inch display and that too at a screen to body rail of 93.8 per cent. So in effect it looks a bit like the Samsung Galaxy S9+, with its curved glasses edges. But here the screen goes all the way up the top as Oppo did not have to accommodate the camera behind it.

The Oppo Find X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It has a 3730mAh battery and will run ColorOS 5.1 operating system out of the box.

