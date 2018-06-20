Oppo Find X comes with motorised camera module and it is no surprise

Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Written by Nandagopal Rajan | Updated: June 20, 2018 8:13:31 am
Oppo FInd X, Oppo Find X camera, Oppo FInd X features, Oppo FInd X price, Oppo FInd X India The Oppo Find X is a flagship and has been priced like one
Oppo has unveiled its Find X, a smartphone with a retractable camera. Yes, the Oppo Find X with a motorised slide-out camera module. With this motorised module Oppo has been able to achieve an edge-to-edge display without a notch on top or a chin below. Priced at £999, the phone will start shipping across the world in August.

In fact, it is no surprise that Oppo has come up with this innovation for the camera. A few years back the company had launched the Oppo N1 with a rotatable camera and had followed it up with at least one other model with a similar camera module. However, the motorised module could be a concern for some users who would want to see how extreme weather and dust — as is the case in India — as well as fall damage impact the module. However, Oppo is claiming that the phone has undergone durability tests and the retractable module actually protects the camera.

Oppo FInd X, Oppo Find X camera, Oppo FInd X features, Oppo FInd X price, Oppo FInd X India The Oppo Find X with the camera module out

The Oppo Find X camera is unique in other ways too. It has a 25MP front facing camera and 3D facial scanning on the selfie side and a 16+20MP dual camera system in the rear. As soon as you exit the camera app the camera module retracts back into the chassis of the phone. The module also houses a couple of sensors which help enhance the selfie with a new 3D lighting technique.

oppo find x camera This is how the Oppo Find X module looks inside.

Incidentally, just recently Vivo launched the Nex which also has a retractable camera module. However, the Vivo Nex slide-out camera works only for selfies as the rear camera is fixed to the back panel.

See Oppo Find X video from The Verge

The Oppo FInd X is fairly large with a 6.4-inch display and that too at a screen to body rail of 93.8 per cent. So in effect it looks a bit like the Samsung Galaxy S9+, with its curved glasses edges. But here the screen goes all the way up the top as Oppo did not have to accommodate the camera behind it.

The Oppo Find X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It has a 3730mAh battery and will run ColorOS 5.1 operating system out of the box.

