Oppo Find X listed on China’s TENAA before June 19 launch in Paris

Oppo’s upcoming flagship, the Find X, has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA. According to reports, this Oppo phone was spotted with two model numbers, that are likely to be its variants. At the time of writing, though, the listings were pulled down. Oppo Find X is scheduled to launch on June 19 in Paris and had also been spotted earlier this week on China’s 3C, as per GizmoChina.

The GizmoChina report shows that the Oppo Find X was listed under the model names PAFM00 and PAFT00. Though it appears that the TENAA listings did not have any device images, the Find X variants will have dimensions of 156.7 x 74.3 x 9.4mm and weigh 186 grams. The devices will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED, as found in earlier leaks as well. While there have been indications that these phones could have dual curved glass displays, as well as a notch like the iPhone X, it could not be confirmed from TENAA.

Other leaks suggest that the devices run Android 8.1 Oreo, with Oppo expected to add the ColorOS UI skin on top. Though TENAA did not confirm if the phones would feature the Snapdragon 845 processor, as speculated, but it did list a 2.8GHz processor. Oppo Find X variants will also have 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as expected, and be backed by 3645mAh battery, that could support charging through a type-C USB port. On the camera front, the Find X variants will feature 20MP + 16MP dual-rear cameras, one of which is expected to support up to 5x optical zoom. The listing also includes a 25MP front camera.

Oppo itself has not revealed any information, though the Oppo India Twitter page did share a teaser video for the Find X. The listing of two variants of the Oppo Find X could be attributed to differences on camera functions, or even 3D facial recognition being added to one of the phones.

