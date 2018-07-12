Oppo Find X with motorised pop-up cameras, notchless display launched at Rs 59,990 in India

Oppo Find X Mobile launched in India at Rs 59,990 in India and will go on sale from August 3. Oppo Find X Mobile launched in India at Rs 59,990 in India and will go on sale from August 3.

Oppo has launched its Find X in India as the Chinese company looks to dominate the premium smartphone market which is currently dominated by Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. The company is hoping the Find X will change the perception of consumers towards the brand, which until now has been limited to the mid-end of the smartphone market. Oppo Find X is priced at Rs 59,990 and will go on sale on Flipkart on August 3.

At the event, Oppo highlighted the Find X’s motorized pop-up cameras, which makes the phone radically different from any other phones available on the market. Oppo Find X has a motorized system, which slides up in 0.5 seconds when the camera app is opened. The entire camera system is completely hidden when the phone is switched off or the camera application is closed.

If you recall, Vivo did something similar with the Nex. However, unlike the Nex where only a selfie camera pops out of the top, the Oppo Find X is more intense. The cameras – both front and rear, slides up to the top. The pop-up camera system features dual rear-facing 16MP and 20MP sensors, and a 25MP snapper on the front.

Oppo Find X is a regular smartphone with the curved 3D glass that adorns the front and back.

There’s no fingerprint scanner on the Find X. Instead, the device users 3D facial recognition to unlock the phone. The concept is similar to the iPhone X’s FaceID system. Oppo likes to call the system as ‘O-Face’ for added security. O-Face uses a flood illuminator, infrared camera, ranging sensor, and a dot projector for biometrics, similar to the set-up seen on the iPhone. Oppo claims the failure rate of O-Face is one in million.

Taking inspiration from Apple’s Animoji, Oppo has announced something called Omoji. The feature essentially turns your face into 3D emojis by tracking your facial expressions and then let you use in chat apps. Otherwise, Oppo Find X is a regular smartphone with the curved 3D glass that adorns the front and back, similar to the Galaxy S9+.

The handset has screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent, making it nearby bezel-less in nature. The phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 with no notches. Specifications-wise, it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and has 256GB of on-board storage. The phone is backed by a 3,730mAh battery which also supports its VOOC fast charging technology. Oppo Find X runs on ColorOS, based on Android 8.1 and the company says that the handset will support the Android P Beta.

With the Find X, Oppo has finally able to launch a device with top-tier hardware and innovate design. The phone is expensive at nearly Rs 60,000, but then again Oppo Find X with its flagship specifications was not expected to be an affordable option.

Oppo Find X mobile key specifications:

Screen size: 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED(2340 x 1080)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

MicroSD storage: None

Resolution: Battery: 3,730mAh

Operating system: Color OS (Android 8.1 Oreo)

