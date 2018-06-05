Oppo Find X launch on June 19 in Paris, company sends invite

Oppo Find X will likely ship high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, QHD resolution screen, and more. Oppo Find X will likely ship high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, QHD resolution screen, and more.

Oppo Find X will make its global debut in Paris on June 19 and the company has already sent out media invites for the launch event. Oppo Find X, a part of the company’s flagship Find series was officially confirmed in a Weibo post last week. The phone will mark the revival of Oppo’s Find series after four years, given the last device in this series Find 7 was unveiled in 2014. Find X is being touted as the “futuristic flagship smartphone” by the company and it will be unveiled at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The focus of Oppo’s Find series has been offering innovative technology as well as high-end specifications. Oppo Find X903 – the first Find series smartphone that was released in June 2011 and it had a side-sliding qwerty keyboard design. The Oppo Finder launched in 2012 was one of the world’s thinnest flagships available at that point and measured 6.65 mm. According to the company, the Find 5 was China’s first 1080p screen smartphone, while Find 7 offered five minutes charging for two hours of phone calls thanks to Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology.

Oppo Find X image render was leaked by tipster SlashLeaks on Twitter revealing an iPhone X-like notch above the screen and dual rear camera setup. The missing fingerprint scanner suggests the sensor will be placed under the display like we saw on Vivo X21. Separately, specifications of the Oppo Find X have surfaced on Weibo. Based on the information, the phone may feature a 6.42-inch “full screen” QHD+ display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Find X will pack a 4000mAh battery and is likely to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo. Reports also hint at a 3D facial scanning feature, similar to that on iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Also Read: Oppo Find X specifications, press renders leaked ahead of launch

Oppo India shared a 14-second teaser on Twitter, but it reveals little about the upcoming flagship. The cryptic ad video starts with a curve being displayed, which transforms into the word ‘Find’ and the letter ‘X’. Based on the current flagship trends, Find X could feature a bezel-less display with an iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen. Of course, the leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation at this point.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd