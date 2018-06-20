Oppo Find X – everything you need to know: Features, specifications, price, India release date, and more

Oppo Find X launch: Price, specifications, features, India release date, and more. Oppo Find X launch: Price, specifications, features, India release date, and more.

Oppo Find X has been made official in Paris, the company’s first global smartphone. While there’s plenty to say about the high-end phone, Oppo Find X stands out for two things: its bezel-less screen and slide-out cameras. The Oppo Find X appears to be futuristic and that’s what the Chinese company will be highlighting in its marketing campaigns when the phone hit the market in the coming days. Oppo Find X is squarely aimed at Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the Huawei P20 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X, including its key features, price, specifications, and release date in India.

Oppo Find X is all about an all-screen design

It’s hard to ignore the Oppo X, and the reason is evident: the phone has an all-screen design. The Find X is the world’s first smartphone to come with a screen-to-body-ratio of 93.8 per cent. It simply means that the bezels are completely gone from three sides, although you’ll still a small chin at the base of the screen. Vivo Nex is another bezel-less smartphone with a screen-to-body ratio of 91. 24 per cent. Both brands, along with OnePlus, are owned by Chinese BBK Electronics.

Arguably the most impressive feature of the Oppo Find X is its notchless display. Yes, the Find X skips the controversial notch design that was popularised by Apple with the iPhone X last year. This makes the Find X one of the few premium smartphones, along with the Vivo Nex, to adopt a notch-less display.

The large 6.4-inch FHD+ 19.5:9 OLED display does stretch across the entire front. Dubbed as the “Panoramic Arc Screen”, it features a curved design with dual-edges. The screen closely resembles the Galaxy S9, which also has the same curved edges on each side.

Cosmetically, the glass front and rear, and the metal frame provide a premium feel. The Oppo Find X’s design has a drawback, though. Given that the phone’s top slides up every time, it makes us wonder how durable these moving parts would be in due course of usage. The Find X will be made available in two colour options – Glacier Blue and Bordeaux Red.

Oppo Find X shines with slide-out cameras

Oppo Find X has three cameras onboard and none of them are visible on the device. That’s probably because they’re hidden at the top of the phone, which pops up only when the camera app is open. This is a bold move on the part of the Oppo – and that should be applauded.

There is a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 16MP primary and a 20MP secondary snapper, with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) included. The two cameras work in tandem to create a bokeh effect on your images. When you close the camera app, a motorised slide-out camera module will move back to the phone’s chassis and becomes completely invisible when you hold the device. Oppo claims the intelligent motorised camera mechanism only takes 0.5 seconds to pop up.

Then there’s AI scene recognition feature, which works in a similar fashion as seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It automatically adjusts the camera settings depending upon the scene, giving you a much better photograph. On the front, you will find a 25MP front-facing camera.

Oppo Find X gets 3D facial recognition feature

Oppo Find X is the world’s second Android smartphone, after the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, to feature 3D facial recognition. Like the iPhone X, Oppo Find X doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, instead relies on a 3D facial recognition technology. Similar to the setup on the iPhone X, O-Face uses a flood illuminator, infrared camera, ranging sensor, and a dot projector for biometrics. Opp claims the failure rate of -O-Face is one in million.

Oppo Find X scores high on the hardware

Oppo Find X comes with monstrous specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 3730mAh battery, which supports Oppo’s custom super fast VOOC charging technology. Basically, this phone is a beast. You don’t get wireless charging though, and sadly a 3.5mm headphone jack is also missing. On the software side, the Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo Find X may launch in India on July 12

Oppo has scheduled an event in India on July 12, where it is expected to launch the Find X. Even though the invite doesn’t reveal the name of the device, many believe the device will be none other but the Find X. The invite comes with the caption “Find what you have been looking out for until now”, which hints at the launch of the Find X. Oppo Find X has already gone on sale in China, and will be debuting in North America and Europe in August.

Internationally, Oppo Find X is priced at Euro 999 (or approx Rs 78,000) for the model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Aside from the standard model, Oppo will be seeling a Lamborgini edition of the Find X. It boasts 512GB of internal storage and a smaller 3400mAh battery. The special edition smartphone will cost Euro 1,699 (or approx Rs 1,33,844). This is the first smartphone from Oppo to be unveiled in partnership with the Italian luxury car maker.

