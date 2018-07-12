Oppo Find X India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 59,990, Lamborghini edition coming soon

Oppo Find X Mobile launch Live updates: Oppo Find X has been launched in India today at an event in New Delhi. Oppo Find X features a full screen screen display and comes with top-end specifications. The phone had already been announced globally in Paris on June 19. Oppo Find X has a price of Rs 59,990 and it will go on sale from August 3 on Flipkart.com. Oppo has also said that the Lamborghini edition of Find X will come to India soon, though the price and release date is not confirmed.
Oppo Find X offers a true bezel-less display, and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, with curved sides and rounded corners. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, it runs Andoird 8.1 Oreo, and is supported by a 3730mAh battery. This is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.
The Oppo Find X has its own version of Apple's Animoji, which is called Omoji. Like Animoji, Oppo's animated emoji feature will allow users to create 'animoji' versions of themselves, which they can use in chats. It comes with an all-glass body, courtesy a curved 3D glass design, which appears on its front and back.
Oppo Find X price in India is Rs 59,990 for 256GB storage variant and it will be available starting August 3. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive.
Oppo Find X will be exclusive to Flipkart in India. Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition coming to India 'very soon', says the company.
Oppo Find X is powered by the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm's flagship processor. The phone also comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Find X is backed by a 3730mAh battery, which supports Oppo’s custom super fast VOOC charging technology. Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo says the Find X will support Android P beta programme. Find X comes in two colour options- Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue.
Oppo Find X doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. Instead, it takes advantage of a 3D facial recognition technology. Oppo calls this tech as O-Face, which uses a flood illuminator, infrared camera, ranging sensor, and a dot projector for biometrics. Oppo claims the failure rate of O-Face is one in million.
Oppo Find X comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 19.5:9 edge to edge display. Dubbed as the “Panoramic Arc Screen”, it features a curved design with dual-edges. Find X has three cameras onboard and none of them are visible on the device. That’s because they’re hidden at the top of the phone, which pops up only when the camera app is open. Oppo claims the motorised camera mechanism only takes 0.5 seconds to pop up.
Rishabh Srivastava, Oppo Product Manager, India, takes the stage. He's talking about the journey of Oppo so far. Oppo has so far published 22,876 patents. The company makes its smartphones in India, says Srivastava. Oppo Find X will redefine the smartphone market. It is our most innovative smartphone to date.
Oppo Find X India launch event is scheduled for 12:30 PM and it is expected to start soon. The smartphone is already available in China. Its availability in France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands has also been announced. The premium flagship smartphone could be Flipkart exclusive online, though it is expected to be sold via offline channels as well. More details will be revealed once the phone becomes official in India.
Oppo Find X competes with the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Vivo Nex, and more. However, Find X is different from any other phone available in the market thanks to pop-up cameras. Find X is Oppo's most expensive smartphone yet, and its price in Europe starts at €999 (approx Rs 80,236) for the 256GB model. In India, the smartphone is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 67,999 and Rs 74,999.
Oppo Find X was made official in Paris last month. The phone stands out for its bezel-less screen and slide-out cameras. Find X is also the world's first smartphone to come with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. Oppo Find X is among a few premium smartphones that does not have a notch on top of screen.
Oppo will be hosting a livestream at 1 pm on its YouTube channel of the Oppo Find X launch. This is the new flagship phone from the company, which will come with special features like motorised camera and full screen display with no notch.
Oppo Find X India launch event will be live streamed via the company's official YouTube page. The event starts at 12:30 PM IST.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vksxKQ3cfuE