Oppo Find X India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 59,990, Lamborghini edition coming soon

Oppo Find X price, launch in India LIVE Updates: Oppo Find X launched in India today for a starting price of Rs 59,990

Oppo Find X Mobile launch Live updates: Oppo Find X has been launched in India today at an event in New Delhi. Oppo Find X features a full screen screen display and comes with top-end specifications. The phone had already been announced globally in Paris on June 19. Oppo Find X has a price of Rs 59,990 and it will go on sale from August 3 on Flipkart.com. Oppo has also said that the Lamborghini edition of Find X will come to India soon, though the price and release date is not confirmed.

Oppo Find X offers a true bezel-less display, and offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, with curved sides and rounded corners. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, it runs Andoird 8.1 Oreo, and is supported by a 3730mAh battery. This is backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory.