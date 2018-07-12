Oppo Find X launch in India: How to watch live stream, start time, expected price, etc

Oppo Find X India launch to happen today: Here’s how to watch the live stream. Oppo Find X India launch to happen today: Here’s how to watch the live stream.

Oppo Find X made its high-profile debut in Paris on June 19, revealing a phone that is unlike anything you have seen before. Now, the flagship smartphone will launch in India today at an event being planned in New Delhi. Oppo Find X packs in a 6.4-inch 1080+ OLED display with no display bezels or notches and has a screen-to-body-ratio of 93.8 per cent. Interestingly, there is a motorized module that pops up from the top of the camera which houses a dual rear-facing camera and a selfie snapper. Oppo Find X will be pitted against the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Huawei P20 Pro, among others. Here’s everything you need to know about the Find X, including its specifications, features and expected price.

Oppo Find X launch in India: When is it and where is it?

Oppo Find X will launch in India on July 12, which is today. The Chinese company has planned an event in India, which is being held in Delhi. The event will begin at 12:30pm IST.

Oppo Find X launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

Don’t worry! Oppo will allow users to watch the event through a live stream. If you’re interested, you can tun in to Oppo India’s official Facebook and Twitter handles, or else keep an eye on its YouTube channel.

Oppo Find X launch in India: Specifications, features, and expected price

Oppo Find X is different from the iPhone X or any other smartphone available on the market. What makes the Find X so unique is the fact that the entire camera system is motorized and pops out of the top of the frame. It’s actually hidden when the phone is turned off or the camera app is closed, and when you turn on the Find X, the top section of the phone pops up to reveal a 25-megapixel front-facing camera, along with a 3D facial scanning system. And the back of the module houses a dual camera setup (20MP + 16MP) and LED flash. Oppo claims the camera module takes 0.5 seconds to open. In comparison, the Vivo Nex also uses a pop-up module, but only for its selfie camera.

The time is almost here for the grand launch of #OPPOFindX. Watch the launch live today at 12:30 PM. Tweet with #OPPOFindX to win. pic.twitter.com/8uExvGH7pU — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) July 11, 2018

As far as its specifications are concerned, Oppo Find X is a beast. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and has Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus-like curved sides with rounded corners. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a large 3,730 mAh battery.

Oppo Find X is already available in China and the phone is coming to coming to France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The smartphone’s price in Europe starts at €999 (or approx Rs 80,236) for the 256GB model, making Oppo’s most expensive smartphone to date. In India, however, expect the smartphone to cost in the vicinity of Rs 67,999 and Rs 74,999.

