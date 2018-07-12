Oppo Find X first impressions: Innovative notchless smartphone with a motorised camera array

Oppo Find X first impressions: Oppo Find X is a big gamble, and if it succeeds Oppo can become a true challenger to Apple in the coming years. Oppo Find X first impressions: Oppo Find X is a big gamble, and if it succeeds Oppo can become a true challenger to Apple in the coming years.

For years Oppo has been seen as a manufacturer of affordable iPhone lookalikes. And this is exactly the perception Oppo wants to shrug off. But Oppo’s announcement on Thursday in which it revealed the flagship Find X smartphone, shows that the company is serious about getting competitive with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the premium segment. Priced at Rs 59,990, the Find X hints at Oppo’s ambitions and its desire to abandon its existing image. It is a big gamble, and if it succeeds Oppo can become a true challenger to Apple in the coming years. At the launch event, I got a chance to spent some time with the Oppo Find X, and here’s what I think about the high-end smartphone.

Oppo Find X first impressions: Design, display

Oppo has spent a lot of time in designing the Find X, and it shows. The phone looks fresh, regardless of how you look at it from any angle. It’s all-glass and metal, blended together. Perhaps what stands out about the Find X is the incredible screen-to-body ratio. Oppo has managed to shrink down bezels completely. It’s ridiculously minimal; to be honest I could barely see an any bezel around the top and bottom sides of the device. Technically, it’s 93.8 percent screen with no notch. For comparison, the iPhone X has only 82.9 per cent screen to body ratio. The 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display dominates the entire front of the phone. The colour were accurate and details sharp.

Oppo Find X first impressions: Cameras

The real highlight of the Find X has to be a mechanical camera system that pops up of the Find X’s body when you open the camera app. When you close the app, the camera disappears in a fraction of seconds. Oppo said the whole process only takes 0.5 of a second to complete, and in my time spent with the Find X, I would say it was quick. The Vivo Nex also uses a pop-up module, but only for its selfie camera. In fact, a dual-camera setup on the Nex are positioned on the back of the phone.

The entire camera setup has a total of three cameras: a 25MP snapper on the front and 20MP and 16MP dual cameras on the back. Although I didn’t spend much time with the cameras, the few shots taken in the demo zone had plenty of details.

Another feature of the Find X I would like to highlight is a 3D facial recognition feature. After the Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Find X is the second Android smartphone on the market that uses a 3D facial recognition technology for biometrics. Similar to the one seen on the iPhone X, Oppo’s O-Face essentially builds a face map projecting 15,000 light points on the face with the map stored in their Trusted Execution Environment for security and uses a ‘3D Structured Light module’ which includes flood illuminator and IR Camera to unlock the phone. That’s the reason the Find X doesn’t offer a traditional fingerprint scanner neither on the front or back of the phone.

Oppo Find X first impressions: Performance, battery

Under the hood, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal memory. On paper, at least, I am convinced about the performance of the smartphone. Though I am less optimistic about Oppo’s ColorOS interface, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The battery is decent at 3,700mAh and supports the company’s VOOC charging technology.

Oppo folds the OLED display under itself below the bottom edge to achieve the 93.8 per cent screen ratio. Oppo folds the OLED display under itself below the bottom edge to achieve the 93.8 per cent screen ratio.

Oppo Find X first impressions: Early Conclusion

Oppo has dared to make a different smartphone, and I favour the idea of having a motorised camera setup that eliminates the need of any kind of notice above the screen. But as a user I have a few doubts about the design choice made by Oppo. Firstly, I have a sneaky feeling that a motorised camera setup will be more susceptible to damage since the phone has more moving parts than any other phone available in the market. Imagine what will happen when you drop the phone with the camera module open in the pocket, or take the case when the device gets wet in rain.

