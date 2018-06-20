Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini with 512GB storage, Super VOOC charge launched

Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition costs Euro 1699 (approx Rs 1,34,001), and will go on sale in Paris in August. (Image: Oppo/ Facebook Page) Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition costs Euro 1699 (approx Rs 1,34,001), and will go on sale in Paris in August. (Image: Oppo/ Facebook Page)

Oppo has launched the Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, a special variant of the regular model. The phone has been launched in partnership with the Italian luxury car maker Lamborghini. The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition comes with 512GB of internal storage and SuperVOOC fast charging support. Oppo says the Find X Automobili Lamborghini will be made available in Paris in August for Euro 1699 (approx Rs 1,34,001), while the standard model will sell for Euro 999 (approx Rs 78,700).

Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition has a carbon fibre texture beneath the cover the glass, and a Lamborghini logo that is designed to offer 3D effects. Otherwise, the Lamborghini Edition appears to look the same as the standard version of the Find X.

Perhaps the highlight of the Lamborghini Edition is its massive 512GB of internal storage. In comparison, the standard variant features 256GB of onboard storage. Plus, the Lamborghini Edition comes with a 50W charger that can take the phone’s 3,400mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 35 minutes.

Like the normal variant of the Find X, the Lamborghini Edition a 6.42-inch FHD+ OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, and ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has a unique pop-up slider with three onboard cameras, consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 along with a secondary sensor of 20MP with an aperture of f/2.2. On the front, the device features a 25MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies.

The Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition supports 3D facial recognition, similar to the iPhone X’s FaceID. Oppo Find X facial recognition uses 15,000 dots to map a face which is further supported by flood illuminator, IR camera, proximity sensor, a dot projector and of course the front-facing camera.

Oppo isn’t the first smartphone to collaborate with a luxury car maker for a special edition smartphone. Earlier this year, Huawei launched a Porsche-branded Mate RS smartphone, which has 512GB of internal memory and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

