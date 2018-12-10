Oppo Find X 5G prototype with Snapdragon 855 showcased in China

Oppo showcased a 5G-ready prototype of the Find X at the recently held China Mobile Global Partners conference in Guangzhou, China. A 5G-enabled Find X prototype comes with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. That 5G modem comes courtesy of the Snapdragon 855 processor which can be found powering the device. Oppo said it will be working with industry partners to develop a 5G ecosystem.

This device looks exactly like the original Find X, which was launched in India in June. However, there are key differences between the two phones. First things first, Oppo showcased a Find X prototype that supports 5G. This is a big deal. 5G is widely seen as a technology of the future. 5G or the fifth generation of cellular mobile technology, will make its commercial debut in most countries in 2020 (India will roll out 5G in 2022, as per TRAI).

While we are still in the early days of 5G, companies like Oppo are keen to launch 5G-enabled smartphones as early as 2019. Not just handset makers but governments, policymakers, gear makers, chipset manufacturers and telecom makers are all excited about 5G.

Just last week, Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon 855 chipset and the Snapdragon X50 modem. Qualcomm says the X50 modem is capable of download speeds of up to 5gbps, 400 times faster than the current average 4G speeds. The chipmaker has already announced that it is working with 18 manufacturers to produce smartphones with the X50 modem. The list includes Nokia (HMD Global), Oppo, Vivo, Sony, Xiaomi, ZTE, etc. Samsung, Huawei, and even Apple are not on the list as these companies design their own chipset and source modems from elsewhere.