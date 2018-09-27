Oppo Find X 10GB RAM variant spotted on TENNA, launch soon?

Oppo Find X is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. (Image: TENNA)

Oppo Find X with 10GB RAM has been spotted on certification website, TENNA. Oppo Find X, which is the company’s latest flagship, made its debut earlier this year in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Now, it looks like a 10GB RAM variant of the phone is in the works. If one goes by the listing, Oppo Find X could be the first smartphone in thw world to feature 10GB RAM. The maximum smartphones seen on smartphones is 8GB. Other specifications of Oppo Find X seem to remain unchanged according to the TENNA listing. The phone is priced at Rs 59,990 in India.

Oppo Find X sports a 6.42-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The highlights of the phone are its motorised pop-up camera as well as truly bezel-less display with screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 per cent. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

Oppo Find X sports a dual camera sensor on the back consisting of a 20MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP secondary sensor, both of which have a f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the device features a 25MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies and enabling the face unlock feature. The phone is backed by a 3,730mAh non-removable battery with VOOC fast charging support, which will deliver two hours of talk time on five minutes of charge time. Oppo Find X runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.1 skin on top.

