Oppo Find N will be company’s first foldable phone, launch on December 15

Oppo has officially confirmed the launch of its first-ever folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N. A glimpse of the new phone was revealed recently in an open letter by Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau. Lau also mentioned in the letter that the Find N has been in development for four years and that the company has not rushed into making a foldable phone so it can offer a “great user experience.”

The first prototype of the Oppo Find N was created back in April 2018, and the company has since been working on improving the durability, utility, and user experience of the device to make the phone a “more feasible daily driver for most people,” he stated.

Oppo Find N: What we know so far

Almost nothing has been revealed officially about the phone so far except an image that shows the design from the side. The picture points at a few elements like a hinged design and what looks like a protruding triple-camera layout on the back.

Lau’s letter also suggests we will be seeing two screens on the phone, including a main folding screen on the inside and another smaller one on the outside, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series.

In his letter, Lau has also claimed the phone will not come with the problems seen on the other foldable devices. “With the Find N, we have solved the main pain points in previous foldable smartphones, such as the crease in the display and overall durability of the device, by inventing perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today,” he wrote.

Those are the officially available details we have so far, but the phone has been surfacing on the web thanks to tipsters for a while now. Expected specifications include a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Find N is set to be launched on December 15, 2021, during the second day of the Oppo Inno Day event.