OPPO Find N is the first foldable phone from the brand

OPPO Find N, the company’s first foldable phone has been launched at its annual technology event. The device features an impressive 7.1-inch inner display (when opened) and a 5.49-inch outer display (folded).

The Find N’s new Flexion Hinge allows the device to freely stand when unfolded at any angle between 50 to 120 degrees. Its unique water-drop hinge design widens the angle of the fold and reduces creasing by up to 80 percent. While taking notes, the lower portion folds into a keyboard and can even be used as a tripod for 4K video recordings or meetings.

OPPO Find N specifications and features

The new Serene Display includes a 0.03 mm layer of Flexion UTG (ultra-thin glass), allowing for easy bending while providing durability. The inner screen uses an LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display that adapts refresh rate anywhere between 1 to 120 Hz.

The OPPO Find N is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12 GB of RAM. It comes with 512 GB internal storage, and is available in three colour variants – white, black, and purple.

For ergonomics, the device uses a 3D-curved design on the outer edges with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery that offers full-day power and comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge. Oppo claims that the phone has been optimised to charge to 55 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in 70.

For photography and video calling, there is a triple-camera setup at one side of the phone. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. Selfie cameras will be present on both inner and outer displays. The time-lapse mode also includes three templates – light trails, night sky, sun & clouds.