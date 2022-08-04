Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable phones, states new leak

August 4, 2022 6:02:39 pm
Oppo is reportedly working on two new foldable phones. While there is no solid information about these devices, they might launch sometime later this year. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo Find N Flip might feature a clamshell design while the Find N Fold will be a foldable device.
But at this point, it is still unclear if the smartphones find their way to the Indian market since the Oppo Find N launched in December last year did not make it to the country.
[Exclusive] Two OPPO foldables are lined up for launch under the OPPO Find series.
In all likelihood, the devices will be called the OPPO Find N Fold and the OPPO Find N Flip.#OPPO #OPPOFindNFold #OPPOFindNFlip
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022
Sometime earlier this year, the tipster also shared that Oppo was working on two foldable phones which would be available in the European and Asian markets. Another famous tipster Digital Chat Station indicated that one of these phones will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor while the other one will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity chipset. It also suggests that both devices will have displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Subscriber Only Stories
Oppo’s Find N and Find N Flip will compete with Samsung’s foldable phones, the Z series. Meanwhile, Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 soon. The event takes place on August 10. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 at this event.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Latest News
Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable phones, states new leak
Mallika Sherawat says ‘A-lister heroes refused to work with her’: ‘I wouldn’t compromise’
Man’s performance of Breathless song leaves the internet breathless. Video goes viral
AAP does not discriminate based on caste, religion: Party MP at 2-day training camp in Gurgaon
Dulquer Salmaan at Sita Ramam event: ‘Prabhas’ Project K will change Indian cinema forever’
Watch: Jason Momoa surprises passengers as he turns into their flight attendant
Watch: A school of fish creates tornado-like structure underwater
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt are the Shah Rukh-Kajol of the current generation: ‘When they face the camera…’
Amazing Bomberman to Jetpack Joyride 2: All games coming to Apple Arcade soon
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle in Gujarat, Rajasthan
J&K: Drug peddler crushed under truck while running away from cops, aide held
LPU land row: Congress MLA writes to Punjab CM, demands vigilance inquiry