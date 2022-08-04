Oppo working Find N Fold and Find N Flip foldable phones, states new leak

Oppo is reportedly working on two new foldable phones. While there is no solid information about these devices, they might launch sometime later this year. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo Find N Flip might feature a clamshell design while the Find N Fold will be a foldable device.

But at this point, it is still unclear if the smartphones find their way to the Indian market since the Oppo Find N launched in December last year did not make it to the country.

[Exclusive] Two OPPO foldables are lined up for launch under the OPPO Find series.

In all likelihood, the devices will be called the OPPO Find N Fold and the OPPO Find N Flip.#OPPO #OPPOFindNFold #OPPOFindNFlip — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022

Sometime earlier this year, the tipster also shared that Oppo was working on two foldable phones which would be available in the European and Asian markets. Another famous tipster Digital Chat Station indicated that one of these phones will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor while the other one will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity chipset. It also suggests that both devices will have displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo’s Find N and Find N Flip will compete with Samsung’s foldable phones, the Z series. Meanwhile, Samsung is getting ready to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 soon. The event takes place on August 10. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 at this event.