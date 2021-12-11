Oppo Find N design, specifications tipped ahead of December 15 launch

Oppo is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N on December 15. Now, press renders of the device have reportedly surfaced online ahead of its official launch.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has posted the press renders of the Oppo Find N on Twitter, which reveals the design and possible specifications of the soon-to-be-launched handset.

As per the renders, the Oppo Find N could feature triple rear cameras and pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device also seems to feature a curved-edge cover display.

Additionally, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has shared an image of the device, which shows the smartphone to sport a hole-punch cutout on its folding display. The smartphone is expected to launch, in at least two distinct colour options.

Additionally, as part of an open letter by Lau, we can see a glimpse of the upcoming phone. Lau has also mentioned in the letter that the smartphone has been in development for four years, and the company hopes to offer a “great user experience” with the foldable.

The Oppo smartphone’s Find branding suggests that the phone will likely pack flagship-grade features. It is important to note that some of Oppo’s recent foldable device patents have included things like a pop-up camera. The Oppo Find N is set to be launched on December 15, 2021, during the second day of the Oppo Inno Day event.

Oppo Find N: Expected specifications

The Oppo Find N is expected to pack a 7.8 to 8-inch 2K OLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with the Adreno 660 GPU. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup along with a 32MP front-facing selfie snapper.

The Oppo foldable device will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone could launch with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.