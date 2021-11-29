Oppo Find N 5G foldable smartphone specifications tipped ahead of launch

Oppo is said to working on a new foldable smartphone. While Oppo has not revealed any information about the upcoming smartphone as of now, tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared a couple of posts on Weibo which gives us an insight into the foldable device by Oppo.

One post shared by the tipster includes an image of the long-forgotten Oppo N3, which is said to have been captured by a mysterious smartphone, called the Oppo Find N 5G. The second post reveals that the Oppo Find N 5G will pack a foldable display and will also come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for taking selfies.

The post also references Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra‘s secondary display at the back, which can click selfie images from the main camera. This could mean that Oppo is planning to equip to Find N 5G with a tiny secondary display of its own.

The Oppo smartphone’s Find branding suggests that the phone will likely pack flagship-grade features. It is important to note that some of Oppo’s recent foldable device patents have included things like a pop-up camera.

Oppo‘s first foldable smartphone is expected to pack a 7.8 to 8-inch 2K OLED display with support for 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC along with the Adreno 660 GPU.

The smartphone could pack a 50MP primary shooter at the back and a 32MP front-facing selfie snapper. The Oppo foldable device will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.