Oppo Fantastic Day Sale on Amazon, Paytm: Exchange offers on F11 Pro, R17, R17 Pro and more

Oppo has announced some attractive exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on a range of its smartphones during their Fantastic Day Sale on Paytm and Amazon India. The three-day sale period starts today and will be continuing till Friday, April 19.

Advertising

During the offer period, Oppo will be offering special exchange offers on F9 Pro, A3s, A5, A7, R17 Pro, R17 and the recently launched F11 Pro. Customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on exchanging their old phone. They can also purchase the above smartphones with no-cost EMI option from leading banks for up to 12 months.

During the sale, Oppo F11 Pro, which was launched last month in India, will be available for sale with an exchange of up to Rs 2,500 and an additional 500 Amazon Pay Balance. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI with 3, 6, 9 and 12 months option.

The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a price of Rs 24,990 in India, which after exchange will be priced at Rs 22,490. The stand-out feature on this device is its 16MP pop-up selfie camera. The phone comes in 6GB RAM+64GB storage option. The device has a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen and there is no notch. It is powered by the Helio P70 processor and runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s ColorOS 6.0 skin. It has a 4,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone also comes with a 48MP+5MP dual cameras at the back.

Advertising

Oppo R17 and R17 Pro too will be part of Oppo’s three-day sale and they will be sold with an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch screen with 91.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio and waterdrop notch on top. The triple rear cameras at the back include a 12MP primary camera with dual aperture feature (f/1.5 and f/2.4), a 20MP with f/2.6 aperture, and a third Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera. The front camera is 25MP with f/2.0 aperture.

The 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant of OPPO F9 Pro having the company’s VOOC fast charge feature, waterdrop notch and AI selfie camera can be purchased at an exchange offer of upto Rs 2500, the company said.

Also read Oppo F11 Pro review: The do-it-all phone

The Oppo A3s and Oppo A5 are also available at an exchange discount of Rs 1,250, whereas buyers of Oppo A7 will get an additional exchange discount of Rs 2,000. The A3s is built with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and full notch screen, the A5 comes with 19:9 display, dual rear camera setup.