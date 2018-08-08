Oppo F9 Pro will feature gradient colour design and support VOOC flash charge method

Oppo F9 Pro will feature dual rear cameras and a smaller notch, somewhat similar to the one found on Essential Phone Oppo F9 Pro will feature dual rear cameras and a smaller notch, somewhat similar to the one found on Essential Phone

Oppo F9 Pro will feature gradient colour design and support the company’s proprietary VOOC flash charge technology, Oppo confirmed. Oppo F9 Pro is expected in India towards the end of this month. For the last few days, Oppo India has been teasing the arrival of the phone on its social media channels. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer also revealed design details of the F9 Pro.

Oppo F9 Pro will feature dual rear cameras and unique, smaller notch, which looks somewhat similar to the one found on Essential Phone. Oppo F9 Pro will be available in three gradient colour options like Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. It will sport a Full HD+ display with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Since VOOC flash charge support has been confirmed, Oppo F9 Pro will feature USB Type-C port at the bottom.

During a visit to Oppo factory and headquarter in Shenzhen, China last month, the company explained to indianexpress.com what goes behind Oppo’s VOOC flash charge and Super VOOC technologies. Since this is a proprietary fast charging technology, Oppo will bundle its own charging cable and power adapter. VOOC flash charger will offer an output of 5V/4A whereas the standard charger supports an output of 5V/2A.

A new Oppo phone was recently spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA, revealing certain key specifications and design. Design-wise, the Oppo smartphone bearing the model number PBCM00/ PBCT00 sports a gradient background and dual rear cameras. According to leaked specifications of Oppo F9, the handset is expected with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display, Android 8.1 Oreo, Helio P60 processor and 3,500mAh battery.

Oppo will reportedly release its first foldable display phone sometime next year. More details are awaited at this point.

