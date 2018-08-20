Oppo F9 Pro to launch in India tomorrow: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Oppo F9 Pro to launch in India on August 21 Oppo F9 Pro to launch in India on August 21

Oppo F9 Pro is all set to debut in India on August 21. Ahead of its launch, Oppo has posted several teasers revealing some of the key aspects of the F9 Pro including VOOC flash charge, waterdrop screen and gradient colour schemes. Besides Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition, the upcoming Oppo F9 Pro will be the second device from the company’s smartphone shelf to support the proprietary Super VOOC flash charging technology. The smartphone’s camera and flash module are aligned horizontally and have been designed to look like two drops of water. Oppo will introduce a new channel sound conduction on the F9 Pro to keep the sound normal, even with a compact spatial structure. Oppo F9 Pro launch event will begin at 12pm (IST). Here is how you can catch the launch event live, expected price, specifications and more.

Oppo F9 Pro launch in India: How to watch the live stream?

Oppo is hosting a launch event in India on August 21 where it will unveil the new Oppo F9 Pro. The smartphone launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 12pm (IST). For those who are interested, they can watch the live stream on Oppo’s official India website. To catch the event live they can simply visit the link http://bit.ly/OPPOF9ProEvent. Alternately, you can follow Oppo’s India Twitter handle to get all the latest updates.

Oppo F9 Pro launch in India: Expected price

Oppo F9 Pro is tipped to launch for a price of Rs 27,990. The smartphone is expected to come in single RAM/storage option – 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The phone is said to have an expandable storage support of up to 256GB via microSD card.

Oppo F9 Pro launch in India: Rumoured specifications

Oppo has already revealed the F9 Pro’s horizontally aligned dual rear-camera setup with LED flash in its official teaser image. The phone will come with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. Similar to the Essential phone PH-1 it will house a small notch and feature waterdrop screen design. The notch will carry an earpiece, camera sensor, and light sensor. Oppo F9 Pro will also include a 3.5mm audio jack. As far as other aspects are concerned, the listing on Oppo’s Vietnam website reveals the handset to feature 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel) display. It will be powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with ARM Mali-G2 MP3 GPU. Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport dual camera set up at the back with a 16MP primary camera and a secondary 2MP camera sensor. Up front, it is said to pack a 25MP camera with AI features. Reports suggest that the new Oppo phone will run Android Oreo and carry a 3,500mAh battery. Oppo F9 Pro will be available in three gradient colour options Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple.

