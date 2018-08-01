Oppo F9 Pro to come with waterdrop screen design, confirms company

Oppo F9 Pro will have a waterdrop screen design. The notch on top of the display will include the receiver, camera sensor, and light sensor. Oppo F9 Pro will have a waterdrop screen design. The notch on top of the display will include the receiver, camera sensor, and light sensor.

Oppo F9 Pro will launch in Indian soon, the company has confirmed through a tweet posted on its official Twitter handle. Several features like Oppo’s proprietary VOOC flash charging support, Essential phone PH-1-like notch for Oppo F9 Pro have been hinted in official teasers. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has confirmed that the upcoming phone will have a waterdrop screen design. The notch on top of the display will include the receiver, camera sensor, and light sensor.

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. Oppo F9 Pro’s camera and flash unit will be placed beside each other and have been designed to look like two drops of water. A new channel sound conduction for keeping the sound normal, even with a compact spatial structure, will also be introduced on Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo F9 Pro will sport rounded corners on the screen. The camera will be painted black to look like a part of the screen.

Oppo F9 Pro launch date in India is unclear at this point, though its official debut is expected soon. The phone will have a small notch like we saw on the Essential phone. Oppo F9 Pro is claimed to offer two hours of talk time in just about five minutes of charging. However, Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition was the first Oppo device to support its Super VOOC flash charging technology.

Oppo F9 Pro official teaser image reveals a horizontally aligned dual rear-camera setup with LED flash on the side. On the front, Oppo F9 Pro is seen sporting minimal bezel display with a small chin at bottom of the screen. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be present at the bottom. Though specifications and other details are unclear at this point, reports suggest that Oppo F9 Pro could be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. There is no word on whether the company plans to bring the Oppo F9 to the Indian market as well.

