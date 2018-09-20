Oppo F9 Pro Starry Purple variant now available to buy in India: Price, full list of specifications

Oppo F9 Pro was unveiled in India last month in multiple colour options: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. Oppo F9 Starry Purple is now available to purchase on Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores across the country. Oppo F9 Pro was unveiled in India last month in multiple colour options: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. Oppo F9 Starry Purple is now available to purchase on Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores across the country.

Oppo F9 Pro Starry Purple variant is now up grabs in India’s online and offline market. Priced at Rs 23,990, Oppo F9 Pro was unveiled in India last month in multiple colour options: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. Oppo F9 Pro Starry Purple is now available to purchase on Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores across the country.

One of the main highlights of Oppo F9 Pro, it packs a 3,500mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge (5V/4A output) support. During our review, the battery could last one day. As far as specifications are concerned, Oppo F9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) notched display with minimum bezels, resulting in 409 PPI pixel density and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Also Read: Oppo F9 Pro Review – Impressive design but average performance

Oppo F9 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 octa-core processor ticking at 2GHz, coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. Oppo F9 Pro has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Oppo F9 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.

In terms of optics, Oppo F9 Pro houses 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. It has a 25MP front camera with AI beautification feature. The standard set of connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and OTG. Oppo F9 Pro has a 3 card slot, two for SIM cards and one for the storage card.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd