Oppo F9 Pro launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, and more

Oppo F9 Pro will be launched in India at an event being held on August 21, which is today. Besides the waterdrop screen that is unique to the phone, Oppo F9 Pro will also offer Super VOOC flash charging technology. It will also feature a small notch over the display, that will house the front camera, light sensor and earpiece. This design will not only create a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, but also come with a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio.
Opp F9 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from 12:30 pm onward. Those who are interested to watch a livestream can catch the action via Oppo’s official India website. The event updates will also be made available through the Oppo Mobile India Twitter page.
Oppo F9 Pro will come with a waterfall design, that comes with a very small notch over the display. The company is expected to explain the design's uniqueness at the launch. Alongside, the company will also showcase the phone's three colour variants: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. While the Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue colour options come with a diamond pattern, the Starry Purple variant will offer a unique colour combination for users. The company also claims that its dual-rear cameras, expected in a 16MP+2MP configuration, will be a standout feature of Oppo F9 Pro
One of the key specifications in the Oppo F9 Pro is the VOOC Flash charging technology. VOOC, short for Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging, is an Oppo-patented technique, that is able to charge devices to 75 per cent battery in 30 minutes. Oppo claims that the F9 Pro will be able to gain enough battery in 5 minutes, so users will get 2 hours worth of talktime. Until the company develops its own wireless technology, it remains to be seen if VOOC Flash charging could cater to more battery-intensive requirements as well