Oppo F9 Pro launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, and more

Oppo F9 Pro will be launched in India at an event being held on August 21, which is today. Besides the waterdrop screen that is unique to the phone, Oppo F9 Pro will also offer Super VOOC flash charging technology. It will also feature a small notch over the display, that will house the front camera, light sensor and earpiece. This design will not only create a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, but also come with a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio.

Opp F9 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from 12:30 pm onward. Those who are interested to watch a livestream can catch the action via Oppo’s official India website. The event updates will also be made available through the Oppo Mobile India Twitter page.