Oppo F9 Pro launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications, and more

Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Written by Tanmay Patange , Arnav Bhattacharya | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2018 12:21:46 pm
 Oppo F9 Pro will be launched in India at an event being held on August 21, which is today. Besides the waterdrop screen that is unique to the phone, Oppo F9 Pro will also offer Super VOOC flash charging technology. It will also feature a small notch over the display, that will house the front camera, light sensor and earpiece. This design will not only create a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, but also come with a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio.

Opp F9 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai from 12:30 pm onward. Those who are interested to watch a livestream can catch the action via Oppo’s official India website. The event updates will also be made available through the Oppo Mobile India Twitter page.

Live Blog

12:21 (IST) 21 Aug 2018
Oppo F9 Pro launch in India: Waterfall design, colour variants

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a waterfall design, that comes with a very small notch over the display. The company is expected to explain the design's uniqueness at the launch. Alongside, the company will also showcase the phone's three colour variants: Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. While the Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue colour options come with a diamond pattern, the Starry Purple variant will offer a unique colour combination for users. The company also claims that its dual-rear cameras, expected in a 16MP+2MP configuration, will be a standout feature of Oppo F9 Pro    

11:49 (IST) 21 Aug 2018
Oppo F9 Pro launch in India: Phone to feature VOOC charging technology

One of the key specifications in the Oppo F9 Pro is the VOOC Flash charging technology.  VOOC, short for Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging, is an Oppo-patented technique, that is able to charge devices to 75 per cent battery in 30 minutes. Oppo claims that the F9 Pro will be able to gain enough battery in 5 minutes, so users will get 2 hours worth of talktime. Until the company develops its own wireless technology, it remains to be seen if VOOC Flash charging could cater to more battery-intensive requirements as well  

Set to feature 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel) display, Oppo F9 Pro will have a notch as well. Running the 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with ARM Mali-G2 MP3 GPU, Oppo F9 Pro will offer Color OS 5.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo. It will offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which will be backed by a 3500mAh battery.

On the camera front, Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport dual-rear cameras that are horizontally stacked. This will consist of a 16MP primary camera, and a secondary 2MP camera sensor. In addition, a 25MP front camera is expected to be backed by AI features.

