Oppo F9 Pro India launch on August 21: Waterdrop design, gradient colours, VOOC charging, and all we know

Oppo F9 Pro India launch is on August 21: Expected price, specifiations, features, and everything we know so far. Oppo F9 Pro India launch is on August 21: Expected price, specifiations, features, and everything we know so far.

Oppo F9 Pro India launch is set for August 21, and the company has already sent out media invites for an event in Mumbai. Ahead of the launch, several features and specifications of F9 Pro has been confirmed by the company through teasers on Twitter. Oppo F9 Pro will come with the company’s proprietary VOOC charging technology, new waterdrop design, unique notch style, and more. In addition, new gradient colours for Oppo F9 Pro will be introduced, pictures of which have been shared by Oppo on its social media accounts.

Oppo F9 Pro is speculated to be the same Oppo F9, which is scheduled to launch in Vietnam on August 15. The phone could be announced in the Indian market as F9 Pro. The phone will come with a bezel-less display and front camera sensor will be embedded in the notch. Let us take a look at everything we know about Oppo F9 Pro so far:

Oppo F9 Pro: Expected price, launch date in India

Oppo F9 Pro India launch will take place in Mumbai on August 21. “Come witness the breaking new vision. Oppo invites you to unveil the perfect blend of art and technology,” the invite reads. In Vietnam, Oppo F9 is listed on the company’s official site for a price of VND 7,990,000, which is around Rs 23,500 on conversion. The India price and availability will be made official on August 21. The phone could be available in three colour variants – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple.

Also Read: Oppo F9 Pro India launch on August 21, company sends invites

Oppo F9 Pro: Design and Display

Oppo F9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. It will sport minimal bezel display with a small chin at bottom of the screen. Oppo F9 Pro will come with a new teardrop design, where the notch that includes the front camera sensor will be in the shape of a teardrop. This was confirmed by the company.

Oppo F9 Pro will come with a new teardrop design, where the notch that includes the front camera sensor will be in the shape of a teardrop. Oppo F9 Pro will come with a new teardrop design, where the notch that includes the front camera sensor will be in the shape of a teardrop.

Oppo F9 Pro official teaser images reveal a horizontally aligned dual rear-camera setup with LED flash on the side. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be present at the bottom. According to the company. Oppo F9 Pro’s camera and flash unit have been designed to look like two drops of water. The phone will sport rounded corners on the screen and the front camera lens will be painted black to look like a part of the screen.

Read More: Oppo F9 launch on August 15 in Vietnam: Price, full specifications, features listed on official site

Oppo F9 Pro: Camera and Software

Oppo F9 Pro will sport dual rear cameras including a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Both the lens will have f/1.85 aperture. The front camera will be 25MP with f/2.0 aperture and features backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The phone is said to ship with ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The VOOC fast charging technology on the Oppo F9 Pro will enable two hours of talk time in just five minutes of charging. The VOOC fast charging technology on the Oppo F9 Pro will enable two hours of talk time in just five minutes of charging.

Oppo F9 Pro: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Oppo F9 Pro will be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. We will have to wait and watch if Oppo decides to bring more storage variants to India. The internal space will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Oppo F9 Pro will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s VOOC charging technology. Oppo shared a teaser poster that suggests the fast charging technology on the Oppo F9 Pro will enable two hours of talk time in just five minutes of charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd