Oppo F9 Pro India launch on August 21, company sends invites

Oppo F9 Pro could launch in India on August 21. Oppo F9 Pro could launch in India on August 21.

Oppo F9 Pro could launch in India on August 21. The Chinese smartphone vendor has sent out media invites for an event of August 21, where it is expected to unveil the phone. Ahead of the official debut, Oppo has posted several teasers of its upcoming device, which highlight features such as VOOC charging, waterdrop screen, and gradient colour options. As per reports, Oppo F9, which is scheduled to be announced in Vietnam on August 15, will launch as Oppo F9 Pro in India. Do note that there is no official confirmation, but the company is sharing similar teasers on its Twitter handle.

Oppo’s upcoming phone is being teased by Oppo Mobile India official Twitter handle as Oppo F9 Pro. Oppo’s global Twitter handle has shared several similar teasers with the phone’s name as Oppo F9. Oppo F9 was spotted on Oppo’s official Vietnam site, which reveals its full specifications, features, and price. Oppo F9 Pro India price will be made official when the phone launches here.

Oppo has confirmed several features of F9 Pro such as its proprietary VOOC flash charging support, Essential phone PH-1-like notch, waterdrop screen design, and gradient colour design. The notch on top of the display will include the receiver, camera sensor, and light sensor. Oppo F9 Pro’s camera and flash unit will be placed beside each other and have been designed to look like two drops of water. Oppo F9 Pro will be available in Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple gradient colour options.

Also Read: Oppo F9 launch on August 15 in Vietnam: Price, full specifications, features listed on official site

Oppo F9 Pro official teaser image reveals a horizontally aligned dual rear-camera setup with LED flash on the side. The phone will come with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. A 3.5mm headphone jack will be present at the bottom. Leaked specifications of Oppo F9 suggest the handset will ship with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notched display, Android 8.1 Oreo, Helio P60 processor and 3,500mAh battery.

Oppo F9 has been listed on Vietnam site with similar specifications. As for the price, the Oppo’s new phone will cost VND 7,990,000, which is around Rs 23,500 on conversion. In Vietnam, pre-orders for Oppo F9 will start August 15 and end August 24. Oppo is giving away a free 10000mAh power bank as part of its pre-order offers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd