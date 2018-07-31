Oppo F9 Pro to launch in India soon, likely to feature Essential-style notch, VOOC charging support

Oppo F9 Pro will feature VOOC fast charging and a small cut-out over the top of the display. Oppo F9 Pro will feature VOOC fast charging and a small cut-out over the top of the display.

Oppo F9 Pro will make its debut in India soon, confirms company. Oppo in its official Twitter India handle teased the arrival of the new Oppo handset in the Indian smartphone market.”Explore a brand new vision with #OPPOF9Pro. #ComingSoon,” the tweet reads.

In addition to this, the Chinese smartphone brand posted another teaser on its official website revealing that the new Oppo F9 Pro will come with the proprietary VOOC flash charging support. Interestingly, Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition is the first device from the company’s shelf that incorporates VOOC flash charging technology. Oppo in its poster cited that the fast charging technology on the Oppo F9 Pro will enable 2 hours of talk time only in about 5 minutes of charging.

Also Read: Oppo’s wireless charging method under development at R&D facilities

The teaser on the website shows the Oppo F9 Pro featuring a small notch similar to what we have seen on the Essential phone PH-1. The phone features a dual camera setup at the back aligned horizontally with LED flash on the side. On the front fascia, the Oppo F9 Pro is seen sporting minimal bezel display with a small chin at bottom of the screen. At the base, the 3.5mm headphone jack could be seen sitting at the right side. Other details are sparse as of now, however, reports suggest that the Oppo F9 Pro could be powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

While Oppo has shared teaser on its website and social media platform confirmed the Oppo F9 Pro’s arrival in the country, there is no word as to whether the company plans to bring the standard Oppo F9 in India as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd