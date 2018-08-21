Oppo F9 Pro first impressions: At Rs 23,990, design is what stands out

Oppo F9 price in India, features and specifications: We got our hands on the Oppo F9 Pro at the launch event. Here’s our first impression of the device. Oppo F9 price in India, features and specifications: We got our hands on the Oppo F9 Pro at the launch event. Here’s our first impression of the device.

Oppo F9 Pro camera samples, photo gallery and first impressions: Oppo’s F-series lineup of selfie-centric smartphones today witnessed two new additions in the form of Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. In less than 6 months after unveiling the F7, Oppo has brought two new F-series smartphones in the Indian market starting at Rs 19,990.

Before you start wondering where did Oppo F8 go, it looks like the company is continuing with its habit of skipping even numbers. Now, the actual reason for skipping even numbers is not clear. But in the past, Oppo has launched F1, F3, F5 and F7. Get the pattern?

Oppo F9 Pro: Design, Display

Oppo F9 Pro’s design is the primary talking point, and there are ample reasons for this. First up, it flaunts a gradient design on the rear as well as the middle frame, which looks stunning. It has a glass and metal unibody, which does make it slippery and highly prone to accidental damage. Still Oppo F9 Pro is a premium-looking smartphone from a design standpoint. Fortunately F9 Pro is not a fingerprint magnet beyond a limit, leaving little room for complaints about fingerprint and smudges.

Stressing more on the design, it offers a variety of colour options to choose from like Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. Oppo F9 Pro has a tall form factor, which seems difficult to operate using just one hand. The dimensions measure 156.7 x 74 x 7.99 mm, while the handset weighs 169 grams. At 7.99 mm, the slimness of the F9 Pro is not up to the design standards set by OnePlus 6 and Vivo X21.

Oppo F9 Pro sports a tall 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Although it feels good to interact with, F9 Pro lacks Gorilla Glass protection, which is disappointing considering the price of this phone. During my brief, in-door usage, brightness levels were fairly sufficient on the display. Oppo F9 Pro also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Oppo F9 Pro: Specifications, Software

Oppo F9 Pro runs the company’s ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. Sample units available in the demo zone had July 2018 security patch and limited bloatware, which was a good sign. The software bundles Google Lens support that helps users identify objects and show relevant information upon pointing the camera.

Oppo F9 Pro has 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB through a dedicated microSD slot. Powering the handset is a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. During my limited usage, I could not stress its performance capabilities to its true potential. Stay tuned for our full review to know how it fares in PUBG at highest graphics and multi-browser tests.

Oppo F9 Pro: Camera

Finally, let’s talk about Oppo F9 Pro’s camera capabilities. It houses a 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras. I took a few indoor shots in fairly inadequate lighting conditions. Pictures came out just average. Unfortunately, I could not take outdoor shots in natural lighting conditions.

Oppo F9 Pro features a 25MP front-facing shooter for selfies. I observed that selfies come out a little too sharp, courtesy of its default beautification technology. Because of AI beautification 2.1, selfies also looked over-saturated in terms of colour. But again, I would like to hold my final opinion about Oppo F9 Pro’s camera until I spend some more time with it.

Oppo F9 Pro: Camera Samples

Oppo F9 Pro: Battery

Battery is Oppo’s ultimate focus when it comes to Oppo F9 Pro. The handset packs a 3,500mAh battery, which is expected to last one full day with moderate usage. However, if you are more into stressing your gaming skills in PUBG and other resource-intensive games, it may not be sufficient.

But since it supports the company’s proprietary VOOC flash charge technology, it is expected to recharge the phone to 100 per cent in less than 1 hour 20 minutes. I will have more on the battery performance after our in-depth battery tests with the actual review units.

