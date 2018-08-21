Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 launched in India. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 launched in India.

Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro with 25MP selfie camera and VOOC Flash Charge support are now officially launched in the Indian market. Oppo F9 will cost Rs 19,990 for 4GB RAM variant, while Oppo F9 Pro will cost Rs 23,990 for 6GB RAM variant. Both have 64GB storage.

Oppo F9 Pro will be available in three gradient colour combinations – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. It will go on sale from August 31. Pre-orders for the Oppo F9 Pro will start on Flipkart from August 21.

Oppo F9, Oppo F9 Pro features and specifications

Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 both sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) notched display with minimum bezels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, resulting in 409 ppi pixel density and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Powering Oppo F9 series is MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz and paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. Oppo F9 features 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, while Oppo F9 Pro has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Oppo F9 and F9 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2.

Also read: Oppo F9 Pro launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Oppo F9 priced at Rs 19,990; Oppo F9 Pro at Rs 23,990

In terms of photography, Oppo F9 Pro houses 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. It has a 25MP front camera with AI beautification feature. In contrast, Oppo F9 has a 16MP front camera.

Both the phones come with 3,500mAh battery. However, Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge support is only on the Oppo F9 Pro, and not the regular variant. Oppo claims with VOOC charging, a quick 5-minute charge is enough to maintain 2 hours of talk.

The standard set of connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and OTG. Oppo F9 Pro has a 3 card slot, two for SIM cards and one for the storage card.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd