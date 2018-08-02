Oppo F9 official posters leaked, showcase Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue colour variants

Oppo F9 has been spotted online through two official posters that have been leaked. (Image Source: @bang_gogo_) Oppo F9 has been spotted online through two official posters that have been leaked. (Image Source: @bang_gogo_)

Oppo F9 has been spotted through two official posters that have been leaked online The posters were shared on Twitter by @bang_gogo_, and shows the phone in two colour options: Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue. While no official date has been set for the launch of Oppo F9 and F9 Pro, the latest leaks suggest that these phones could be made official soon.

From these images, one can spot the back of the Oppo F9. As far as design specifications go, these posters give us a glimpse of the dual-camera setup, which is stacked horizontally on the device’s top left corner.

To its right, one can also spot a dual-LED flash module, which is encased within silver highlights. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is visible at the centre of the design with the ‘Oppo’ logo below it. Both colour variants also show off a diamond pattern, suggesting a unique finish, similar to RealMe 1. Below both the posters, one can find the text “F9 <colour variant name> is coming”, while across the phone, one can see the text “Colour has no boundaries”.

Meanwhile, Oppo’s Twitter handle had also released posters of the Oppo F9 for the display and the phone’s front. Just as the Oppo F9 Pro, one of these has a waterfall in the background, with the words “The breaking new vision” followed by “Oppo F9 is coming”. Oppo F9 will have a waterdrop design, with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The notch of Oppo F9 could be the same as the Oppo F9 Pro, and the phones could also share a 19.5:9 screen aspect ratio.

