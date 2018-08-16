Oppo F9 launched in Vietnam, could be unveiled as F9 Pro in India: Price, specs, etc

Oppo F9 has been launched in Vietnam. The phone could be unveiled in India as Oppo F9 Pro on August 21. Oppo F9 has been launched in Vietnam. The phone could be unveiled in India as Oppo F9 Pro on August 21.

Oppo F9 has been launched in Vietnam. The smartphone comes with a new V-shaped notch on top of the screen, company’s propriety VOOC charging and a fullscreen display. Oppo F9 will be available in gradient colour options that the company says reflect different colors in different light settings. Oppo F9 is up for pre-order in Vietnam and the phone will be made available starting August 24.

Oppo F9 will likely be launched as F9 Pro in India on August 21. The company has sent out media invites for launch event. In addition, teasers with Oppo F9 Pro as hashtag are being shared by Oppo Mobile India on its official Twitter page. Here’s a look at the price, specifications, and features:

Oppo F9 price and sale date

Oppo F9 will cost VND 7,690,000, which is around Rs 23,200 on conversion. The price is for the 4GB RAMand 64GB memory option. Oppo F9 can be pre-ordered, and it will start shipping from August 24. Oppo is giving away a free 10000mAh power bank as part of its pre-order offers.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications and features

Oppo F9 heys a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The phone sports the new waterdrop design, which the company claims increases viewing space. A small V-shaped notch on the top of the screen includes the front camera sensor. The phone will be available in Red Sun and Twilight colour options. It runs ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo F9 features 16MP+2MP dual rear cameras with f/1.85 aperture on both lens. It supports Portrait mode as well. The front camera is 25MP. The phone is powered by an octa-core Helio P60 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3500mAh one with support for the company’s VOOC fast charging technology, which is said to offer two hours of usage in just five minutes of charging.

Sensors on the Oppo F9 include: proximity sensor, light sensor, acceleration sensor, and digital compass. Connectivity options are: 2G, 3G, 4G 2G, 3G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 2.4G / 5G, 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, and OTG. The dual-SIM phone measures 156.7 x 74 x 7.99 mm, and it weighs 169 g.

