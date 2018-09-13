Oppo F9 sale on Flipkart from September 15: Price, specifications

Oppo F9 features a waterdrop notch display design, a dual camera setup on the back, and VOOC flash charge support. Oppo F9 features a waterdrop notch display design, a dual camera setup on the back, and VOOC flash charge support.

The Oppo F9, which was announced alongside the F9 Pro last month, will go for sale in India starting September 15. The Chinese company said the phone will be made available exclusively on Flipkart, as well as select bricks and mortar stores. The F9 is priced at Rs 19,990, and it comes in two colour options – Mist Black and Stellar Purple.

Speaking of its specifications, Oppo F9 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, resulting in a 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with the company’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge support, which Oppo guarantees will be able to provide two hours of talk time on a five-minute charge.

Coming to the camera, Oppo F9 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 16MP sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, the device features a 16MP camera sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

