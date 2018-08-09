Oppo F9 launch on August 15 in Vietnam: Price, full specifications, features listed on official site

Oppo F9 official listing on the company’s Vietnamese website has revealed the price, specifications, and features. Oppo F9 official listing on the company’s Vietnamese website has revealed the price, specifications, and features.

Oppo F9 is expected to make its official debut in Vietnam on August 15. Ahead of the launch, we are seeing more leaks around the phone, including colour variants, design, etc. The phone will have dual rear cameras and a circular notch on top of the screen, which will include the front camera sensor. Now, full specifications and features of Oppo F9 have been revealed on the company’s Vietnamese website. The price has also been listed. As per the site, the pre-orders for Oppo F9 will begin on August 15 itself and go on till August 24. Here is a look at price, specifications, and features of Oppo F9:

Oppo F9 launch date, price

Oppo F9 is speculated to launch on August 15 in Vietnam. Oppo’s official website suggests the phone will be priced at VND 7,990,000, which is around Rs 23,500 on conversion. It is listed in three colour variants – Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. In Vietnam, pre-orders for Oppo F9 will start August 15 and end August 24. Oppo is giving away a free 10000mAh power bank as part of its pre-order offers.

Oppo F9 specifications and features

As for specifications, Oppo F9 will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will feature a new teardrop design, where the notch that includes the front camera sensor will be in the shape of a teardrop. Oppo F9 will support dual SIM cards and a separate microSD card slot.

Oppo F9 will sport dual rear cameras, a combination of 16MP primary sensor and 2MP secondary lens with both having f/1.85 aperture The selfie shooter will be 25MP with f/2.0 aperture and Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature. It runs ColorOS 5.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo F9 will be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, clocked at 2GHz, coupled with ARM Mali-G2 MP3 GPU. Oppo F9 will be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The internal space will be expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Oppo F9 will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports Oppo’s VOOC fast charging technology that offers two hours of usage in five minutes of charging.

In India, Oppo is gearing up to launch its Oppo F9 Pro smartphone towards the end of this month. The Chinese company has been put out several teasers of the phone on its social media channels, which also reveal the design details of F9 Pro. The phone is said to come with a new waterdrop screen design and feature dual rear cameras. It is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will come with support for VOOC flash charge technology, a 3,500mAh battery, and more.

