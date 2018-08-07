Oppo F9 full specifications leaked in official press render; reveal 25MP selfie camera, Helio P60

While the Oppo F9 is expected to be launched in India on August 15, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to be launched later in the month. While the Oppo F9 is expected to be launched in India on August 15, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to be launched later in the month.

Oppo F9's specifications have been leaked online via an official press render. This has first been reported by AndroidPure, which has shared the image, revealing nearly all the important specifications of the phone.

As per the latest leaks, Oppo F9 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ teardrop display that features a notch over the display. AndroidPure claims that the phone comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent, given the phone’s minimal bezels and near full-screen display. Based on ColorOS 5.2, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, Oppo F9 will run the Helio P60 processor, to be backed by a 3500mAh battery.

While the internal memory configuration of the phone includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Oppo F9 will offer expandable memory of up to 256GB, which can be accessed through a dedicated memory card slot.

On the camera front, this phone could sport 16MP+2MP dual-rear cameras, that are horizontally stacked, with f/1.85 aperture. This will be backed by a 25MP selfie lens, that offers f/2.0 aperture as well as AI support.

Despite Oppo F9 sporting a fingerprint scanner, as seen by earlier leaks, it could also support Face Unlock. Also, the phone has been leaked having a diamond pattern and the back, with two colour options: Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue. It is unknown if the phone would receive glass protection, though Oppo F9 Pro is expected to ship with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The leaks, though, do not suggest a price range for either phone.

